Roma in talks with PSG to sign midfielder on permanent deal

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Jose Mourinho’s Roma would like to turn Georginio Wijnaldum’s loan move permanent.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the Serie A side are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a possible permanent move for the former Liverpool star.

Wijnaldum, 32, joined Roma on a season-long loan in the summer, but after breaking his leg during a training session, has only been able to feature in one game for Mourinho.

Although the midfielder’s contract with Roma is reported to contain an optional €8m fee, Roma are understood to be hoping to negotiate a reduced fee, presumably due to his recent and potentially career-declining injury.

MORE: “Negotiations ongoing” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea star’s contract talks

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United to be given brief window to clinch €45million transfer
Family members of Iran national team threatened with ‘violence and torture’
Man City & Man Utd stars expected to start for England against Wales tonight

Whether or not the Italians can successfully convince Paris Saint-Germain to permanently part ways with the Dutchman remains to be seen.

However, now at the age of 32, one thing is for sure, Roma could be Wijnaldum’s last chance at salvaging his career, which has nose-dived since he decided to leave Anfield nearly two years ago.

More Stories Georginio Wijnaldum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.