Roma in talks with PSG to sign midfielder on permanent deal

Jose Mourinho’s Roma would like to turn Georginio Wijnaldum’s loan move permanent.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the Serie A side are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a possible permanent move for the former Liverpool star.

Wijnaldum, 32, joined Roma on a season-long loan in the summer, but after breaking his leg during a training session, has only been able to feature in one game for Mourinho.

Although the midfielder’s contract with Roma is reported to contain an optional €8m fee, Roma are understood to be hoping to negotiate a reduced fee, presumably due to his recent and potentially career-declining injury.

MORE: “Negotiations ongoing” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea star’s contract talks

Whether or not the Italians can successfully convince Paris Saint-Germain to permanently part ways with the Dutchman remains to be seen.

However, now at the age of 32, one thing is for sure, Roma could be Wijnaldum’s last chance at salvaging his career, which has nose-dived since he decided to leave Anfield nearly two years ago.