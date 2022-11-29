The World Cup Round of 16 will kick off this weekend with two fixtures already confirmed.

England’s 3-0 victory over Wales has secured their place as Group B winners with seven points. A brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Phil Foden meant England’s progression was made in Manchester on the night, and has given Gareth Southgate a headache as to which starting lineup he deploys on Sunday.

Senegal oversaw a triumphant win over Ecuador to finish second-placed in Group A. A first international goal for Kalidou Koulibaly came just three minutes after Moises Caicedo’s equaliser.

England vs. Senegal

Sunday, December 4, Al Bayt Stadium

7pm GMT

Netherlands finished first-placed after progressing through the group stage unbeaten, with two wins and one draw. Cody Gakpo scored in all three of their matches and will be the key man up front for the Dutch if they want to lift the lucrative trophy.

The United States saw out a narrow 1-0 victory against Iran. Their hopes of progressing stood entirely on tonight’s match. Christian Pulisic netted the only goal of the game in the 38th minute, before being forced into substitution during the interval after clashing with the Iranian goalkeeper.

USA vs. Netherlands

Saturday, December 3, Khalifa International Stadium

3 pm GMT