Southgate set to make four changes to the England lineup against Wales

England picked up a 6-2 win during their World Cup opener against Iran, but the Three Lions failed to pick up all three points against the United States in their last outing.

Gareth Southgate named an unchanged lineup against the Americans, but he is likely to make a number of changes to the side ahead of the final group game against Wales.

England will need a point to qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition and they are prepared to shuffle their options and rest some of their key players ahead of the knockout rounds.

According to a report from the Sun, Kyle Walker is expected to start instead of Kieran Trippier. The Manchester City defender returned from injury recently, and Southgate has decided to ease him back into the squad.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jude Bellingham could be rested as well with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson expected to start here.

Manchester City talking midfielder Phil Foden is also in line to make his first start at the World Cup after being left on the bench against the United States.

Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka will make way against Wales as well. Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is all set to lead the line for the Three Lions against Wales.

Rashford scored in the hammering win over Iran, and he will be hoping to get on the score sheet once again.

England are certainly the favourites heading into the contest, and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out a positive result before the knockouts.