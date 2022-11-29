“Not convinced” – Collymore predicts Southgate will drop England goalscorer vs Senegal

Following a brilliant 3-0 win against Wales in their final group game, England have topped Group B and qualified for the World Cup’s knockout phase.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions were relatively quiet during the game’s first half but came to life in the second half.

A stunning free-kick from Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford got England off the mark before Manchester City’s Phil Foden added a second less than two minutes later.

United’s Rashford then doubled his tally just before the 70-minute mark and not only did the 25-year-old go joint top of the tournament’s scoring charts, but his second goal was also his country’s 100th goal at the World Cup finals.

The Three Lions’ latest win means they will play a Round of Last 16 knockout tie against Group A runners-up Senegal on Sunday with second-place USA booking a matchup against Louis Van Gaal’s Netherlands on Saturday.

Stan Collymore on England ahead of Senegal clash…

Speaking about what was a truly exceptional performance from Rashford, former Liverpool star and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore believes the 25-year-old has done enough to secure a spot in his manager’s starting 11 on the weekend but doesn’t believe Foden will be so fortunate.

“I think against Senegal, Southgate will go with Rashford on the left and Saka on the right with Kane down the middle,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I’m not convinced Phil Foden did enough to play his way into a starting spot, even with his goal though.

“Rashford has got three goals now. He’s the joint top scorer so it’s going to be really hard for Southgate to say ‘sorry kid, you’re not playing’.

