Tottenham initiate contact for 24-yr-old, Conte keen on his teammate as well

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to strengthen their midfield department during the January transfer window.

The Londoners have identified the Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as a potential target and r report from Tuttosport claims that Spurs have already initiated contact with the player’s representatives.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from Italy for months now, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can pull off the transfer in the coming weeks.

McKennie is currently away on World Cup duty with the United States and he will be hoping to help his country progress to the knockout rounds of the competition.

He has done reasonably well for the USA in the World Cup so far, and he could prove to be a useful addition to the Tottenham midfield.

Antonio Conte has had to overuse the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg this season and he could use more options in the midfield.

The signing of the 24-year-old United States international will allow Conte to rotate his squad better and keep the players fresh.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Spurs are keeping tabs on the French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot as well. The 27-year-old has done well for France in the World Cup and he will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs are willing to pay a nominal fee and bring forward a move for Rabiot in January.