Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Ecuador international Piero Hincapie.

According to a report from Bild, the 20-year-old was a target for the Premier League club during the summer transfer window as well and Spurs were prepared to pay €40 million for him back then.

Hincapie has done well for Bayer Leverkusen this season and it is no surprise that his performances have caught the attention of the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs are willing to submit an offer for the Ecuador international in the coming weeks.

Hincapie has been a regular starter for club and country this season. He has done well in the World Cup this month and Leverkusen will be hoping that he can continue to perform at a high level.

The German outfit could demand a premium for him if he continues to impress in Qatar.

Spurs could definitely use a quality long-term addition at the back and Hincapie seems like an ideal fit for them. He could partner Cristian Romero at the heart of Tottenham’s defence.

It seems unlikely that Leverkusen will sell the player midway through the season and therefore Spurs will have to wait until the summer at the very least.

Hincapie could be tempted to join the London club, especially if they can promise him regular first-team action.

He could prove to be an upgrade on Davinson Sánchez and Eric Dier if he manages to adapt to English football quickly.