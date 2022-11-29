(Video) Caicedo scores for Ecuador but Koulibaly has instant response as Group A in balance

Posted by

Despite trailing Senegal for nearly 70 minutes, Ecuador’s Moises Caicedo thought he had scored a huge goal.

Prior to Caicedo’s potential World Cup-saving goal, Ecuador was starring at an early exit after Ismailia Sarr successfully converted a first-half penalty.

However, just shy of the game’s 70th minute, Caicedo popped up and netted a close-range effort. The Ecuadorians would have been forgiven for believing they had one foot in the World Cup’s knockout phase, but Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly clearly had other ideas.

MORE: Exclusive: Stan Collymore predicts England lineup vs Wales and gives score prediction

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Frenkie De Jong poaches Netherlands’ second vs Qatar
Exclusive: Stan Collymore predicts England lineup vs Wales and gives score prediction
(Video) Ismaila Sarr fires Senegal into huge World Cup lead vs Ecuador

The big centre-back found himself in unusual territory but somehow managed to finish like a striker.

Check out both goals, which were scored within just two minutes of each other, below.

Caicedo goal 68′

Koulibaly goal 70′

As things stand in Group A, the Netherlands, who are leading Qatar 2-0 will top the group, with Senegal on course to go through and set up a Round of Last 16 tie against the winner of England’s Group B.

More Stories Kalidou Koulibaly Moises Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.