(Video) Caicedo scores for Ecuador but Koulibaly has instant response as Group A in balance

Despite trailing Senegal for nearly 70 minutes, Ecuador’s Moises Caicedo thought he had scored a huge goal.

Prior to Caicedo’s potential World Cup-saving goal, Ecuador was starring at an early exit after Ismailia Sarr successfully converted a first-half penalty.

However, just shy of the game’s 70th minute, Caicedo popped up and netted a close-range effort. The Ecuadorians would have been forgiven for believing they had one foot in the World Cup’s knockout phase, but Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly clearly had other ideas.

The big centre-back found himself in unusual territory but somehow managed to finish like a striker.

Check out both goals, which were scored within just two minutes of each other, below.

Caicedo goal 68′

Koulibaly goal 70′

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC! ? Kalidou Koulibaly gives Senegal the lead with a superb finish!!! #ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/k7NdC5WQDh — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 29, 2022

As things stand in Group A, the Netherlands, who are leading Qatar 2-0 will top the group, with Senegal on course to go through and set up a Round of Last 16 tie against the winner of England’s Group B.