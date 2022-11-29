(Video) Cody Gakpo extends scoring run with 26 minute opener vs Qatar

The Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo is definitely a man in form!

The PSV attacker, who lined up for Louis Van Gaal’s Oranje against Qatar in Group A’s final game, has extended his goalscoring streak which saw him net against Senegal and Ecuador.

Although clear favourites to top the group, the Netherlands would have known that they cannot be complacent against the already-eliminated World Cup hosts, and thanks to Gakpo’s 26th-minute opener, now almost certainly have one foot in the tournament’s knockout phase.