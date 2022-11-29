(Video) Cody Gakpo extends scoring run with 26 minute opener vs Qatar

PSV Eindhoven
Posted by

The Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo is definitely a man in form!

The PSV attacker, who lined up for Louis Van Gaal’s Oranje against Qatar in Group A’s final game, has extended his goalscoring streak which saw him net against Senegal and Ecuador.

MORE: Family members of Iran national team threatened with ‘violence and torture’

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds scout ‘phenomenal’ WC attacker who is lightning quick, on long-term radar at Elland Road
Crystal Palace to make transfer decision on star’s future ahead of January
Brazilian midfielder wants West Ham to make January bid for him

Although clear favourites to top the group, the Netherlands would have known that they cannot be complacent against the already-eliminated World Cup hosts, and thanks to Gakpo’s 26th-minute opener, now almost certainly have one foot in the tournament’s knockout phase.

More Stories Cody Gakpo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.