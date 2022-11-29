(Video) Frenkie De Jong poaches Netherlands’ second vs Qatar

Frenkie De Jong has doubled the Netherlands’ lead against Qatar.
The Barcelona midfielder, who is playing his third consecutive World Cup game for Louis Van Gaal, has added to Cody Gakpo’s first-half opener.
Now set to top Group A and set up a knockout tie against the runners-up of Group B, Van Gaal’s Oranje are on course to go on their best run since 2014’s World Cup in Brazil which saw them finish in third place.
Made in Barcelona! ??@Memphis and @DeJongFrenkie21 link up for @OnsOranje to double their advantage over the hosts as they look to solidify their place at the top of Group A! ?#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ay5n2j5KAB
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 29, 2022