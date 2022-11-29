(Video) Harry Kane confirms fitness level ahead of Wales clash

Harry Kane has confirmed that he is feeling fine ahead of England’s World Cup group clash against Wales.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker, who will once again lead Gareth Southgate’s line, has yet to score in the 2022 World Cup and will be desperate to open his account during Tuesday night’s final group fixture.

However, having appeared to injure his foot during the Three Lions’ opening game against Iran, as well as his lack of goals, there have been some concerns over the forward’s fitness levels.

However, speaking to BBC ahead of his country’s clash against Wales, Kane poured cold water on any suggestions there may be that he is not feeling 100 per cent.