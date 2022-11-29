(Video) Ismaila Sarr fires Senegal into huge World Cup lead vs Ecuador

As things stand, Senegal will play the winners of England’s Group B in the World Cup’s Round of Last 16.

That’s because the Africans have taken a first-half lead against Ecuador in a game that is essentially a knockout tie in Group A.

Louis Van Gaal’s Netherlands are on course to top Group A after Cody Gakpo fired the Oranje into a 26-minute lead against already-eliminated hosts Qatar.

However, with second place still up for grabs, a win or a draw for Ecuador would be enough to send them through, but Senegal, who lead thanks to a successfully converted penalty by Sarr, clearly have other ideas.

Check out the moment the Watford forward put his country within touching distance of setting up a mouth-watering knockout clash against the winners of Group B below.