(Video) Ismaila Sarr fires Senegal into huge World Cup lead vs Ecuador

As things stand, Senegal will play the winners of England’s Group B in the World Cup’s Round of Last 16.
That’s because the Africans have taken a first-half lead against Ecuador in a game that is essentially a knockout tie in Group A.
Louis Van Gaal’s Netherlands are on course to top Group A after Cody Gakpo fired the Oranje into a 26-minute lead against already-eliminated hosts Qatar.
MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea transfer deal now guaranteed, England star likely to leave – Fabrizio Romano
However, with second place still up for grabs, a win or a draw for Ecuador would be enough to send them through, but Senegal, who lead thanks to a successfully converted penalty by Sarr, clearly have other ideas.
Check out the moment the Watford forward put his country within touching distance of setting up a mouth-watering knockout clash against the winners of Group B below.
“SENEGAL STAND TALL” ??
Ismaïla Sarr with a no-look penalty in such an important game! ?#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/YvKlglGd2m
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 29, 2022