(Video) Marcus Rashford denied second World Cup goal by Danny Ward

Marcus Rashford could of, and probably should of, scored his second goal of the 2022 World Cup against Wales on Tuesday night.

The Manchester United winger, who has been named in Gareth Southgate’s starting lineup to face Rob Page’s Dragons, found himself with a golden opportunity to open the game’s scoring.

MORE: (Video) Caicedo scores for Ecuador but Koulibaly has instant response as Group A in balance

However, faced with an on-rushing Danny Ward, United’s Rashford was denied the chance to put England within touching distance of a knockout tie against Senegal on Sunday.