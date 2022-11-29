(Video) Marcus Rashford scores England’s 100th World Cup goal vs Wales

Marcus Rashford is on fire!

The Manchester United attacker, who was given his first start in this year’s World Cup by Gareth Southgate against Wales, has repaid his manager with a superb performance.

The United academy graduate scored a sublime thunderbolt free kick just after the halftime break and has now doubled his tally for the game with a beautiful effort that saw him dance his way past Wales’ backline.

MORE: (Video) Caicedo scores for Ecuador but Koulibaly has instant response as Group A in balance

Check out the moment the 25-year-old netted his brace, which his second strike being his country’s 100th goal at the World Cup finals, below.