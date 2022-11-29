(Video) Marcus Rashford scores thunderbolt free kick vs Wales

Marcus Rashford has doubled his World Cup tally with a thunderbolt of a freekick against Wales.

The Manchester United attacker, who was named in Gareth Southgate’s starting lineup to face Rob Page’s Dragons in the countries’ final group game, has justified his manager’s decision.

Despite going into the half time break level at 0-0, the Three Lions have come out in the second half and turned it up a notch.

Stepping up to take a free kick, Rashford fired in a superb effort, leaving Danny Ward with absolutely no chance.