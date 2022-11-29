(Video) Phil Foden doubles England’s lead seconds after Rashford’s opener

Phil Foden has all-but-secured England’s progression to the Round of 16 after netting his side’s second on the night.

Marcus Rashford had just scored a superb free-kick to open the scoring after a tightly contested first half before the Three Lions ran rampant from the kick-off and made it 2-0.

Both goals were made in Manchester and has placed England firmly on top of Group B. Watch the City forward’s finish below:

Wales look now set to exit the World Cup after failing to win any of their matches. The United States are likely to qualify as they currently lead Iran 1-0 through a Christian Pulisic goal.

 

Footage courtesy of BBC Sport.

