Phil Foden has all-but-secured England’s progression to the Round of 16 after netting his side’s second on the night.

Marcus Rashford had just scored a superb free-kick to open the scoring after a tightly contested first half before the Three Lions ran rampant from the kick-off and made it 2-0.

Both goals were made in Manchester and has placed England firmly on top of Group B. Watch the City forward’s finish below:

The England fans wanted to see Phil Foden in the side and he's come up with the goods! #BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/3Mq8atvwaP — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 29, 2022

Wales look now set to exit the World Cup after failing to win any of their matches. The United States are likely to qualify as they currently lead Iran 1-0 through a Christian Pulisic goal.

Footage courtesy of BBC Sport.