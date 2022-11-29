(Video) USA lead Iran 1-0 through Christian Pulisic opener

United States have opened the scoring at the Al Thumama Stadium in their final group-stage clash against Iran.

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has netted a crucial goal in the US’ must-win clash this evening.

The Americans currently sit second in the group and will qualify to the Round of 16 as things stand.

They have overseen two draws throughout their campaign; 1-1 against wales and 0-0 against the Three Lions.

Whilst scoring, the 24-year-old picked up an injury after a clash with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. He has since returned to the pitch.

Take a look at the goal below:

Footage courtesy of BBC Sport.

