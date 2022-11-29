(Video) USA lead Iran 1-0 through Christian Pulisic opener

United States have opened the scoring at the Al Thumama Stadium in their final group-stage clash against Iran.

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has netted a crucial goal in the US’ must-win clash this evening.

The Americans currently sit second in the group and will qualify to the Round of 16 as things stand.

They have overseen two draws throughout their campaign; 1-1 against wales and 0-0 against the Three Lions.

Whilst scoring, the 24-year-old picked up an injury after a clash with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. He has since returned to the pitch.

Take a look at the goal below:

USA LEAD ? Christian Pulisic scores the opener against Iran but takes a sore one from the keeper in the process ? ?? Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer or listen on BBC Sounds ??#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 29, 2022

Footage courtesy of BBC Sport.