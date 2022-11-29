Wales need a footballing miracle if they’re to progress to the World Cup’s knockout stage.

Rob Page’s Dragons, who sit rock bottom of Group B on just one point, not only need to beat England by at least four goals, but they also need the group’s other game between Iran and the USA to end in a draw.

Any other two outcomes will see the Welsh national team crash out of the prestigious tournament.

However, as unlikely as it seems, this is football and as we all know – anything can happen.

From England’s perspective, they’re as good as through to the competition’s next phase, but if they’re to top Group B, the Three Lions will still need to avoid complacency against tonight’s opponents.

A draw against Wales would be enough to win the group but only if Iran also draw, or if the USA win but retain a worse goal difference.

Dropping points will not be part of Gareth Southgate’s plan though. The English tactician will want to claim all three points and leave absolutely no doubts over which team has been the best over the course of the first three games.

Ahead of the mouth-watering matchup, both managers have named their starting 11s.

Southgate has named a relatively well-changed side, including Kyle Walker and Phil Foden coming in, in place of Kieran Trippier and Mason Mount.

Wales lineup against England

England lineup against Wales

The game, which is set to take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.