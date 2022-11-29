West Ham monitoring 25-year-old’s performances in the World Cup

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Mexico international winger Alexis Vega.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Hammers are looking to improve their attacking options during the January transfer window, and they have identified the 25-year-old winger as a potential target.

Vega is currently away on international duty with Mexico, and he’s looking to impress in the World Cup.

The player has done quite well in Liga MX this season with three goals and four assists to his name across all competitions.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can agree on a fee with Deportivo Guadalajara in the coming months.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be a tempting proposition for the 25-year-old and he’s likely to be attracted to a potential move. It will be interesting to see if the Hammers follow up on their interest with a concrete offer in the near future.

West Ham have had a disappointing season so far and David Moyes will be expected to turn things around during the second half of the campaign. Bringing in the right additions could help the Hammers finish the season strongly and Vega would be a quality addition.

The 25-year-old will add pace, flair and directness to the West Ham attack, and his arrival will give Moyes more options to work with.

The likes of Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen have not been at their best this season and Vega could be set for an important first-team role if he moves to the London club.

It will be interesting to see if he can settle in quickly and make an immediate impact if the Premier League.