Newcastle United are looking to secure their second January signing in the form of West Ham United youngster Harrison Ashby.

The Magpies came close to securing the full-back’s signature in the summer before the deal failed on deadline day.

Now, Eddie Howe is aiming to materialise a deal in the winter and bolster his squad with the addition of the Irons prospect, according to The Shields Gazette.

A West Ham insider has claimed the defender, who graduated from the academy at the club, ‘looks certain’ to complete the move to St James’ Park.

Ashby lack of appearances an issue

The 21-year-old has made just two appearances in the first team, both of which have been in the Europa Conference League. His contract is set to expire in the summer, with Ashby unwilling to sign an extended deal given his lack of game time.

Newcastle’s first January signing is Garang Kuol, who will join the squad when the window opens.