Why Liverpool should steer clear of Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have regularly been linked to Cody Gakpo, who is one of the World Cup best players so far.

The young Dutchman has emerged as a target, reported by Voetbal International among others, for clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United.

His numbers are impressive. 13 goals and 17 assists for PSV before football stopped and now another two goals in Qatar.

The problem for Liverpool is Gakpo’s position…

The 23-year-old is a left-winger, or an inside left-forward: a position where Liverpool are already stacked. It’s where Luis Diaz plays. Diogo Jota is excellent there. Darwin Nunez has been far better on the left than he has centrally. Then there’s youngster Fabio Carvalho, whose only natural position in the 4-3-3 is the left of attack. Curtis Jones can play there, too.

On the right-wing though, we have Mo Salah and then pretty much nobody, given Harvey Elliott’s physical attributes limit his ability to beat players out wide or run in behind.

If we’re going to bolster the attack, it should be for a player on the right or in the middle, especially given there is no certainty Roberto Firmino will extend his contract beyond the end of this season.

More pressing than up top of course is the situation in midfield. At least two dynamic, hungry midfielders need to be purchased, hopefully in January.