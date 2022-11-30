Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign 18-year-old talent Andrey Santos who is expected to join the club during the January transfer window.

At 18 years old, Santos has already made 41 appearances for Vasco da Gama, scoring eight goals. To be playing so regularly at such a young age shows a lot about Santos’ talent, and it’s no surprise to hear multiple clubs are showing an interest in the midfielder.

Now, a report from the Evening Standard has claimed that Chelsea are expected to win the race to sign Santos for a fee of around £12m.

Since Todd Boehly joined the club he’s looked to pursue young overseas talent to join his Chelsea squad, with a long-term vision of building the club.

The American businessman has the funds to splash big money on the superstars around Europe but has recognised that finding the young talent of the future is just as beneficial.

The report claims that Chelsea are set to beat competition from PSG, so it’s an impressive coup from the Premier League club.