Club negotiating release of ex-Newcastle player after just three months

Former Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez is set to become a free agent.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the 33-year-old centre-back, who joined Elche in La Liga on deadline day in the summer, has failed to impress, despite being with the Spaniards for just three months.

Having played just once during that time, it is clear that manager Jorge Almiron is not a big fan of the former Magpie.

Set to have his contract terminated six months ahead of time, Elche are believed to be in the process of negotiating the player’s exit.

During his four years at St James’ Park, Fernandez featured in 89 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to six goals along the way.