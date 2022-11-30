Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United.

Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.

Seeing Ronaldo without a club will be a strange feeling for many football fans as we’re so used to him dominating our screens during Champions League and Premier League games.

Now, according to Marca, Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m per year deal to sign for Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr.

It’s not a surprise to see a club willing to offer so much money for Ronaldo, regardless of his football ability.

The commercial gain a club will receive from signing Ronaldo is immense and there’s no doubt it will be more of a business decision than a football one, with Ronaldo clearly declining on the pitch and reaching the last few years of his playing career.