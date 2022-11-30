Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are not in negotiations to sell midfielder Mohamed Elneny in January.

Elneny hasn’t featured too much for Arsenal in recent months, with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey performing exceptionally under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League with a five-point lead, so the chance of Elneny breaking into the starting eleven seems slim at the moment.

Elneny could be growing concerned over his lack of game time, but Fabrizio Romano has had his say on whether there are any plans to sell the Egyptian in January.

“It always depends on the opportunities. At the moment, there are no negotiations ongoing to sell Elneny for example; also, Arsenal will be busy with many competitions so it always depends on proposals… and let’s see if they will sign 1/2 players in January,” said Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

Arsenal could be in the market for reinforcements despite their league position in January, as to continue to compete with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League they will need to improve their squad depth.

Although their starting eleven is performing to a level we’ve not seen from Arsenal in many years, the reason Manchester City are so successful is due to their talented squad, not just their starting eleven.