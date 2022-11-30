Exclusive: Liverpool have scouted Dutch international but there’s no meeting scheduled amid reports

Liverpool have scouted PSV forward Cody Gakpo but there is no meeting scheduled despite reports.

Gakpo has been in sensational form for his country during the World Cup, with more and more clubs undoubtedly taking a look at the Dutch forward.

A recent report from Voetbal International has claimed that Liverpool are planning to hold talks with Gakpo’s representatives, and transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the rumours.

“Liverpool have sent their scouts to PSV games to monitor Gakpo, they did the same with Kudus for example; it’s a normal kind of interest but there is still no meeting scheduled between agents and Liverpool as of today. For sure, with this kind of super performances, interest is growing – and Man United remain in the race,” said Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

With the January transfer window just a few days after the World Cup ends, players will be playing knowing they can increase their chances of getting a big move. Gakpo is firmly in the shop window and after watching him perform on the big stage, it’s no surprise there are multiple clubs in the race to sign him.

Waiting until after a World Cup to try and sign a player is always risky. As we’ve seen with Gakpo and Mohammed Kudus, an impressive tournament will get the world talking about them and it’s only going to increase their price tag.