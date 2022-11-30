Manchester United and Liverpool target Moises Caicedo is not expected to leave Brighton in January.

Since joining Brighton from Independiente del Valle, Caicedo has developed into a key player for the Premier League side. The Ecuadorian midfielder featured at the World Cup with his country, who were unfortunately knocked out in the final group game.

After his impressive season for Brighton, naturally, clubs in the Premier League will be taking a look at Caicedo, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside that there is interest, but a January move seems unlikely at this moment.

“Caicedo is not expected to leave in January, the situation is still the same. Liverpool, Man United but also other clubs are monitoring him; he’s been on Manchester United’s list for years but then nothing happened. I’m sure Brighton will try to keep him at least until June,” said Romano, via his Substack column.

Selling a key player halfway through the season wouldn’t make too much sense for Brighton. As we’ve seen with Marc Cucurella, they won’t be afraid to lose and replace a player if the price is right, but at 21 years old, Caicedo’s price tag is only going to increase and there won’t be a rush to sell the midfielder.

Hopefully, for Brighton’s sake, Caicedo doesn’t push for a move so soon after joining the club, but the attraction of joining a club as big as Liverpool and Manchester United may be too big to turn down.