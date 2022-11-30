Fresh £8.65m update emerges from major Leeds exit, now causing problems

Barcelona are struggling to get the best out of Raphinha.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the Brazilian winger, who earned his agent, Deco, a cool £8.65m, following his move from Leeds United to Barcelona last summer, is struggling to impress to manager Xavi.

Anyone that has seen Raphinha play will know that he is brilliant on the right-hand side but isn’t anywhere near half effective on the left flank, and with Ousmane Dembele in some of the best form of his life, Raphinha’s lack of versatility is causing the Spanish giants some selection problems.

It seems unlikely that Barcelona will give up on the former White just yet, but failure to get up to speed in La Liga during the second half of the season could certainly lead to a quick-fire sale and you know what that would mean… Even more money for Deco.