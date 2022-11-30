‘Inexplicable waste’ – Leeds United transfer slammed, agent got €10m for Elland Road exit

Raphinha’s transfer to Barcelona from Leeds has been described as an inexplicable waste in the Spanish media. 

Raphinha left Leeds United during the summer transfer window, securing what could be seen as a dream move to Spanish club Barcelona.

However, with Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele already occupying the right-wing position, the signing of Raphinha has been described as a waste.

Domenec Garcia details this, in his column for Mundo Deportivo, and also adds that Raphinha’s agent also pocketed €10m in the deal.

