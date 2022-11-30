Liverpool make major change to the Kop as Anfield upgrades continue

Liverpool have added another upgrade to Anfield as the Merseyside club have taken the decision to expand the number of rail seats on the Kop by 2500.

The Premier League giants expanded their Main Stand back in 2016 and construction on the new Anfield Road End is currently ongoing and is expected to be completed by the start of the 2023/24 season.

There have also been minor changes in that timeframe as rail seating was first introduced at Anfield before the start of last season with 7800 installed on the Kop and across the lower tier of the Anfield Road end.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have now taken the decision to expand the number of rail seats on the Kop further by 2500.

The report states that the additional seats will be placed across blocks 206-306 to take the total of rail seats up to 4,300.

The work will take over a month to be completed and it is currently underway, as the club felt the break in play for the World Cup was the ideal time to undertake it.

The atmosphere at Anfield has declined over the years and with the ability to stand now becoming available in more areas, this will hopefully at more energy to one of the world’s best stadiums.