Man United star opens up about passing of family member before first World Cup match

Manchester United and England star Luke Shaw has revealed that his grandmother passed away on the eve of the World Cup.
Shaw is currently out in Qatar with England as the Three Lions attempt to win their first international tournament in 56 years with the left-back starting in all three of their matches so far.
The 27-year-old along with the rest of his teammates are under immense pressure to perform well at the tournament and his role so far has become even more impressive considering he lost his grandmother on the eve of the tournament.
Shaw confirmed that England manager Gareth Southgate offered him time off before their first match with Iran but the Man United star opted to play and ended up getting an assist in the game.
Man United’s Luke Shaw opens up about the death of his grandmother
Speaking to The Athletic, Luke Shaw revealed that his nan passed away before the tournament and opened up about her illness.
The Man United star said via 90min: “My Nan sadly passed away before [the tournament].
“She had cancer for a long while and unfortunately she passed away just before the first game.
“But of course, Gareth was really good with me, spoke to me and said: ‘Is everything ok?’ If I need to have time away just focus on that. But I’m here, this World Cup means so much to me and I didn’t want to miss anything.
“She was a really important part of my childhood, I spent a lot of time with her… she had cancer for a long while and suffered a lot, so it had been a long thing. But I’ve had time to grieve and fully focus on the World Cup.”