Man United star opens up about passing of family member before first World Cup match

Manchester United and England star Luke Shaw has revealed that his grandmother passed away on the eve of the World Cup.

Shaw is currently out in Qatar with England as the Three Lions attempt to win their first international tournament in 56 years with the left-back starting in all three of their matches so far.

The 27-year-old along with the rest of his teammates are under immense pressure to perform well at the tournament and his role so far has become even more impressive considering he lost his grandmother on the eve of the tournament.

Shaw confirmed that England manager Gareth Southgate offered him time off before their first match with Iran but the Man United star opted to play and ended up getting an assist in the game.

More Stories / Latest News Pele rushed to hospital ‘swelling all over and heart failure issues, with chemotherapy for cancer not working’, wife by bedside Liverpool make major change to the Kop as Anfield upgrades continue Tottenham ready to beat Premier League rivals to highly-rated France international in January

Man United’s Luke Shaw opens up about the death of his grandmother