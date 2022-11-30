Manchester United interested in making sensational swoop for Chelsea star in January

Manchester United are interested in making a sensational swoop for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech has struggled to become a regular in the Chelsea side since joining from Ajax. The Morrocan winger was exceptional in Holland not only for his club but in the Champions League.

It hasn’t quite worked for him at Chelsea, possibly struggling to adapt to the Premier League, but that hasn’t stopped another English club from showing an interest in signing him.

A report from Calcio Mercato, via Sport Witness, Ziyech is now being targeted by Manchester United. Erik ten Hag is reportedly looking to improve his attack in the January transfer window, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club.

At 29 years old, Ziyech probably needs a move with only a few years left in his career. It’s clearly not working for him at Chelsea so it could be time for him to move on.

However, the chance of Chelsea selling to a Premier League rival seems pretty slim and the report claims that Italian clubs are also interested, so you’d imagine Chelsea would prefer to sell Ziyech abroad.