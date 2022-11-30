New West Ham signing is already being eyed for Hammers transfer exit

Summer signing Gianluca Scamacca could be leaving West Ham are just a few months.

Scamacca signed for West Ham during the summer transfer window, making the move from Italian side Sassuolo.

The Italian took a few weeks to get going, but he’s quickly become a fan favourite at West Ham.

However, according to Rai Sport journalist Ciro Venerato, Napoli could make a move for Scamacca if they lose Victor Osimhen.

It would be devastating for West Ham to lose Scamacca so soon after joining the club, but David Moyes’ side have struggled so far this season.