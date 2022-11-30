Pele rushed to hospital ‘swelling all over and heart failure issues, with chemotherapy for cancer not working’, wife by bedside

Some worrying reports are coming out of South America on Wednesday afternoon.

Brazillian footballing legend Pele has reportedly been rushed to hospital with swelling and heart failure-related issues.

That’s according to ESPN Brasil, who claim the 82-year-old is in a worrying condition with medical staff confirming the former Sao Paulo star’s is suffering from anasarca (general swelling), an edemigemic syndrome and even identified ‘decompensated heart failure’.

It has also been noted that Pele’s chemotherapy treatment for his cancer is no longer effective. He is also struggling to eat and has also been diagnosed with mental confusion.

We await further details and will keep you updated as soon as more information becomes available.

