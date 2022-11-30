Real Madrid are considering making a move for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has quickly become one of Manchester United’s key players since joining the club. The Portuguese midfielder is a fan favourite at Old Trafford and he’s continued his fine form for Portugal during the World Cup.

There’s an argument for Fernandes being Portugal’s most important player so far during the tournament, and his displays are bound to attract the interest of clubs around Europe.

Now, according to Record, via Sport Witness, Real Madrid are one of the clubs showing an interest in the Manchester United midfielder.

The report claims that although Fernandes is happy at United, he would consider a move if he believes it’s a step forward.

Real Madrid, after winning the Champions League last season, would be a step up for Fernandes, with Manchester United not performing to the level we usually expect from them.

Fernandes is under contract until 2026 and will undoubtedly be indispensable, so it could take a hefty transfer fee to prise him away from Old Trafford.