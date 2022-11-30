Fabrizio Romano has addressed rumours linking Manchester United to Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon.

A recent report from Relevo claimed that Manchester United were interested in signing Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Simon. The report claims that Athletic are willing to listen to offers for the Spanish international who is likely to cost in the region of €40m.

With David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, Manchester United could be in the market for a new goalkeeper.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now had his say on Manchester United’s potential pursuit of Simon.

“Honestly, I’m not aware of any talk between Man United and Unai Simon or his agents. I think he’s very good goalkeeper but at the moment the goalkeepers market, in general, is really quiet; it’s always kind of domino for the goalkeepers and I don’t see big things changing in January,” said Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

The goalkeeper market is always an interesting one, with clubs reluctant to sell their number one, especially during the middle of the season.

Most clubs rarely have a backup goalkeeper who they’d consider good enough to play regularly in their side, so there is a domino effect with goalkeepers moving between clubs.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Manchester United target a new goalkeeper, but De Gea signing a new contract is also a possibility.