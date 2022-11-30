Senegal under investigation by FIFA ahead of World Cup clash with England

Senegal are under investigation by FIFA ahead of their World Cup clash with England.

After qualifying for the next round of the World Cup, England face Senegal on Sunday evening with a view to getting into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

However, Senegal will now have the distraction of a FIFA investigation, as reported on FIFA’s official website.

It’s a mandatory requirement for a player and manager from each country to face the press before every game, but Senegal manager Aliou Cisse was the only man present ahead of their game against Ecuador.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Senegalese Football Federation due to the potential breaches of article 44 of the Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, article 2.7.2 of the Media and Marketing Regulations and article 8.5.3 of the Team Handbook,” FIFA said in a statement.

