‘That would just be staggering’ – McGilligan stunned after hearing ‘baffling’ Leeds rumour

Presenter Conor McGilligan said it would be ‘staggering’ if Leeds United were able to sign AC Milan’s Charles De Ketelaere in the winter transfer window.

The Premier League club were heavily linked with the Belgian star over the summer but the youngster opted to move to Italy instead.

However, since the move, things have not gone too well for De Ketelaere, which has led to recent rumours suggesting he could be a target for Leeds in January.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds have asked Milan to let them know if there is any chance of a deal being struck up during the winter window, which would likely see the Belgian star join the Yorkshire club on loan for half a season.

Amid all this talk around De Ketelaere, while speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan asserted that such rumours are ‘baffling’ and unrealistic.

The Leeds fan said on the rumours: “Its realism, isn’t it, for this January window? And we’ve seen it already, the Charles De Ketelaere stuff – because he’s not started well at AC Milan – which I find baffling if they are actually to get [rid of him]. I mean, that would just be staggering.”