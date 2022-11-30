Tottenham ready to beat Premier League rivals to highly-rated France international in January

Tottenham Hotspur could beat several of their Premier League rivals by making a move for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram in January.

The forward is out of contract with the German club next summer and is expected to honour the rest of his deal. That has prompted many clubs to become interested in the France international as they would be getting a big talent for free but Tottenham are believed to have other plans.

According to Ignazio Genuardi, Spurs will try to get a jump on the rest of the competition by making a move for Thuram in January as Antonio Conte looks to add another weapon to his forward line.

The French journalist reports that a move for France international in January could cost up to €20m, which might tempt Mochengladbach to part ways with the 25-year-old early.

Courtisé par une flopée de formations européennes, M.#Thuram pourrait attendre l’été prochain pour faire ses valises, mais une surprise n’est pas à exclure dès cet hiver. Selon certaines indiscrétions, #Tottenham pourrait tenter le coup lors du mois de janvier. #Mercato — Ignazio Genuardi (@IgnazioGenuardi) November 30, 2022

Apart from Tottenham, it is believed that Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Arsenal also have an interest in the player and therefore, this would be a big deal for Spurs should they get the jump on these teams.

Thuram is currently at the World Cup with France and is having a great season in Germany. The 25-year-old has played 17 games this season and has contributed 13 goals and four assists within those – one goal contribution per game.

The forward would be a brilliant signing for the club that manages to bring him in as Tottenham look to avoid any competition by making a move in January.