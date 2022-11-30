Video: Argentina set for victory after stunner from Man City’s Julian Alvarez

Argentina look set to top Group C after Man City’s Julian Alvarez made it 2-0 to the South American side against Poland.

The Copa America champions build on a dominant first half early in the second as Alexis Mac Allister put the Argentines ahead but the three points are now all but confirmed after Julian Alvarez made it 2-0.

The Man City star received a pass from Enzo Fernandez before hitting a stunner to make sure his team finishes top of the group.

It's two! Man City's Julian Alvarez thrashes the ball home from the edge of the six yard box to put La Albiceleste in command of the group! ?#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup #FIFAWorldCup2022 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 30, 2022