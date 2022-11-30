Video: Argentina set for victory after stunner from Man City’s Julian Alvarez

Argentina look set to top Group C after Man City’s Julian Alvarez made it 2-0 to the South American side against Poland. 

The Copa America champions build on a dominant first half early in the second as Alexis Mac Allister put the Argentines ahead but the three points are now all but confirmed after Julian Alvarez made it 2-0.

The Man City star received a pass from Enzo Fernandez before hitting a stunner to make sure his team finishes top of the group.

