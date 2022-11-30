Video: Brighton star gives Argentina lead in huge clash with nice finish

Argentina have taken the lead in their huge clash with Poland thanks to a goal from Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.

Argentina need to win the match tonight to finish top of their group and received a setback in the first half after Lionel Messi missed a penalty.

However, the South American side pounced early in the second half as Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister turned in a low cross from Nahuel Molina to give the Argentinians a huge lead in this crucial clash.

