Video: Late World Cup drama as France’s Griezmann has goal ruled out by VAR after full-time whistle

There was late drama in the Tunisia vs France match at the World Cup as Antoine Griezmann had a last-minute equaliser ruled out after the full-time whistle.

Tunisia needed to win the match to have any hope of qualifying for the next round of the tournament and took the lead through Khazri after 58 minutes and that was enough to seal a win over France but they just fell short of going through, as Australia won their match to advance to the next stage.

Although most were aware of the scenario as the last minutes played out, some of Tunisia’s stars might not have and were left devasted as Antoine Griezmann scored to make it 1-1 with the last kick of the match.

However, there was further drama after the full-time whistle blew, as the referee was called to the VAR monitor to look at the goal before chalking it off for an offside offence.

He went a little early with his goal celebration did Antoine Griezmann! VAR has spoken! Offside! #BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball #FIFAWorldCup — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 30, 2022