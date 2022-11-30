Video: Lionel Messi misses crucial penalty for Argentina in huge clash with Poland

Lionel Messi has missed a penalty in Argentina’s crucial match with Poland after Wojciech Szczesny denied the PSG superstar with a strong right-hand.
The first half has been Argentina vs the Poland goalkeeper, with the former Arsenal man pulling off a number of big saves.
However, the Juventus star gave away a soft penalty but redeemed himself by saving the spot-kick.
Messi went to the keeper’s left but the Poland shot-stopper anticipated the move – his second penalty save of the tournament so far.
