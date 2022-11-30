Video: Mauricio Pochettino speaks about future and is open to joining managerless club in England

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is open to international management and frivolously tells Sky Sports reporter to give his number to OPR.

The Argentine coach has been without a job since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain over the summer and will not be considered by any of the elite clubs in the near future after the poor job he did in France.

The former Tottenham boss will need to rebuild his reputation and has spoken to Sky Sports about his future.

Pochettino has stated that he is open to international management and jokingly told Kaveh Solhekol to give his number to managerless QPR – who the Sky Sports reported is a fan of.

The Argentine said about his future: “At the moment, it wasn’t [international football] in my considerations but now I am open, why not?

“Of course, I am still young, full of energy and day by day I like the adrenaline to train and be involved; the national team is a different job.

“If it is not next, maybe in the future.”

When asked by Solhekol if he wants his number given to QPR, Pochettino jokingly said: “Of course, always. It would be a pleasure to listen.”

