Video: Wahbi Khazri goes on long run before scoring and then coming off injured vs France

Wahbi Khazri has scored a huge goal for Tunisia against France as it could see his country qualify for the next round of the World Cup.

Tunisia need a win over France and hope that Australia do not beat Denmark in order to progress, but the Socceroos are currently leading the Danes 1-0 with 15 minutes still to go.

Either way, the African side need to do their job and have taken the lead thanks to Khazri.

Tunisia won the ball on the halfway line before the former Sunderland man picked it up and went on a run, before tucking the ball into the French net with a nice finish – which resulted in the Tunisian star coming off injured.

