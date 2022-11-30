West Ham ‘intend to reach agreement’ for signing – ‘First offer’ presented by Moyes’ side

West Ham initiate contact with Spezia star Jakub Kiwior with a view to reaching an agreement for January.

West Ham have struggled defensively this season, with regular injuries at centre-back a major issue for David Moyes.

The Scottish manager could look to bring in reinforcements in defence, and a report from Milan.Live has claimed that West Ham have initiated contact with Spezia regarding the signing of Kiwior.

West Ham failed with a move in the summer but are now looking to reignite their interest.

