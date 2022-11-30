West Ham refused to meet €5m salary demand – had permission to speak with player about transfer

Although West Ham United turned to the Italian market to sign Gianluca Scamacca last summer, according to recent reports, the Hammers could have landed two players from Serie A.

That’s according to reports in the Italian media, which claim David Moyes were offered the chance to sign Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski but refused to meet the midfielder’s €5m-per year salary demands.

These reports state that Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis had ‘authorised West Ham to negotiate’ with the Poland international during the summer transfer window, but the proposed deal did not materialise due to the player’s wage demands.

Zielinski, who is set to return to action for Poland later tonight against Argentina in the World Cup, has less than two years left on his deal, so failure to put pen to paper and sign an extension could see him up for sale again in the summer.

Should that happen, it’ll be interesting to see if the Hammers will reignite their long-standing interest.