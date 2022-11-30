World Cup pitch invader confirms he’s safe and gives his reason behind his actions

World Cup pitch invader Mario Ferri has confirmed he is safe and has given his reasons behind his protest.

Ferri invaded the pitch during Portugal’s World Cup game against Uruguay and appeared to throw a multicoloured flag onto the pitch before being taken by security.

Ferri has now confirmed on his Instagram that he is safe and has given an explanation for his protest.

“Thanks for all the messages of love coming to me from the world, Iran and Ukraine. Breaking the rules, if you do it for a good cause, is never a crime. I will call it “the last dance” – my last run on a playing field. I wanted to send important messages for me.

A message for Iran where I have friends who are suffering, where women are not respected. The world must change. We can do it together with strong gestures that come from the heart, with courage.

FIFA banned captain armbands with rainbow and human rights flags in the stands, they blocked everyone, but not me. Like a Robinhood 2.0, I carried the message of the people. We want a free world that respects all races and all ideas,” said Ferri.