Exclusive: Chelsea and Newcastle both eyeing potential transfer of Brazilian wonderkid

Chelsea and Newcastle United are both eyeing up the potential transfer of Vasco da Gama wonderkid Andrey Santos.

The 18-year-old looks a hugely promising talent coming through in Brazilian football right now, and it’s not too surprising to see that top Premier League clubs are already taking a look at him.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s free edition of the Daily Briefing – his exclusive transfer news column for CaughtOffside on Substack.

Santos is one of a number of top young players Chelsea have on their radar, so it will be interesting to see if he ends up being another part of the new-look Blues project under Todd Boehly.

“Chelsea are following Vasco da Gama wonderkid Andrey Santos, as are Newcastle,” Romano said.

“It’s not a done deal yet, they are interested but Chelsea are following many talents around the world. It’s still too early on this one. For sure, he’s a good player for present and future; very talented, highly rated.

“Whoever gets him will be signing an exciting prospect, but let’s see where he ends up.

Newcastle also seem to be in the race for Santos, with the Magpies doing some smart business in the transfer market in recent times.

Eddie Howe is building an exciting squad that already looks to be challenging for the top four, but it remains if Santos would choose them over a more established big name like Chelsea.