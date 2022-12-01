Brazil have big fear hanging over the rest of their World Cup campaign as worrying reports emerge

Brazil fear that their star man Neymar may play no further part in the World Cup, with the superstar struggling to recover from the ankle sprain he suffered in their opening match with Serbia.

According to reports in South America, via The Mirror, Brazil are now worried that Neymar’s injury could be worse than first anticipated and he may have suffered ligament damage – which would end his World Cup campaign.

Brazil’s medical department declared that the 30-year-old would only be out of the group stage, and would be back in time for the knockout rounds if the team managed to progress.

The South American side will play their last 16 match either on Monday or Tuesday but that still depends on how the last round of fixtures go in the group stages.

Neymar started in Brazil’s opening game of the tournament against Serbia but was forced off in the second half after a heavy challenge, and pictures after the match showed how his ankle was significantly swollen.

The PSG superstar has been in immense form so far this season and was the most in-form player heading into the tournament in Qatar.

There were big hopes in Brazil that the 30-year-old could spearhead their challenge to win the World Cup, which would end their 20-year wait for the trophy to return to South America, but their star man could now potentially miss the rest of the tournament – which is a huge blow to their dreams.