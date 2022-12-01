Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to win the race for the transfer of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Juventus are also said to be interested in signing the talented 20-year-old, who is currently establishing himself as one of the very finest young players in world football.

Gvardiol has been hugely impressive with Leipzig and a big move looks inevitable for him in the near future, with Chelsea supposedly ahead of Juventus in the running at the moment, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Blues would do well to strengthen their defence with a talent like Gvardiol, with the Croatia international looking like he could be the ideal long-term replacement to Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva.

Chelsea might also do well to bring in an upgrade on Kalidou Koulibaly, who has not been entirely convincing so far since joining in the summer, while Wesley Fofana has had problems with injuries.

These players were brought in after the club were dealt the blow of losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.

Gvardiol would also be a fine signing for Juventus, however, who could do with rebuilding their defence after the recent departures of Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt.